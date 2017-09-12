Deficiencies noted against Guahan Academy Charter School - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Deficiencies noted against Guahan Academy Charter School

Guahan Academy Charter School will have to address at least four deficiencies by the Department of Public Health and Social Services before obtaining a permanent occupancy permit. According to Chief Environmental Officer Tom Nadeau, the middle and high school campus did not pass an inspection Monday. With a max capacity of 363, Nadeau said the campus was unable to meet the required 6 urinals, 5 drinking fountains, 5,000 square feet of recreational space and restrooms equipped with self-closing devices.

He added the recreational space may not be required if the school does not implement a physical education program.

We should add the campus is making progress in other areas and should complete the installation of fire alarms needed to meet minimum fire code this week.

