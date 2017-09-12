Teen charged for holding homeowners at gunpoint

A frightening moment for a Dededo couple after a man walks into their home and holds them at gunpoint. It wasn't long after before police were able to track him down. 18-year-old Jay Reselap is charged with terrorizing, possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and possession of a scheduled II controlled substance among others.

Court documents state the suspect walked into the couple's enclosed kitchen area of their home. It was when they told him to leave that the teen allegedly pulled out a black revolver and pointed it at the homeowner. The suspect even pulled the trigger, but gun did not discharge.

He only took off after they told him they were calling police.

Officers later caught him during a traffic stop and found the weapon and an improvised glass pipe with drug residue.

Reselap is being held on a $5,000 cash bail.