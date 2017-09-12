34-year-old arrested for trying to fight apartment resident

A 34-year-old man is under arrest after he allegedly tried to fight several people in Toto including a responding police officers. Warren John San Nicolas is charged with terrorizing, assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession and abuse of an inhalant and public intoxication.

Police responded to a disturbance at the Hemlani Apartments in Toto Sunday afternoon where they were told a man was trying to fight everyone.

Court documents state the officer approached the suspect telling him to put down a gas container he had in his hand, and to get on the ground. That's when the man allegedly lunged towards the cop. Officers eventually got him in handcuffs after a brief struggle. One officer was injured in the process.

Witnesses say the suspect was seen sniffing gas earlier that day before calling multiple people to out to fight.

San Nicolas was released on a $5,000 performance bond.