Chamber members briefed on modifications to bankruptcy code

The Commission on Decolonization is finalizing plans to take its education campaign to the public schools. Materials on the self-determination effort will be provided to the education department, which will develop the lessons.More >>
Defendant Allan Agababa was too quick to give an alibi - according to Guam Police Officer Burt Carbullido, who took the stand in day two of the aggravated murder retrial.More >>
The Father Duenas Memorial School Endowment Foundation awarded nearly $40,000 in scholarships today to 19 students of the school. The scholarship money was raised through the generous donations of FD Alumni and local businesses including Triple J Enterprises, the Calvo, Fisher, Jacob law firm, as well as Grasshopper INC or Fokai Industries.More >>
Over 200 iPads will be making their way into the classrooms to help students build literacy skills through technology.More >>
Guahan Academy Charter School will have to address at least four deficiencies by the Department of Public Health and Social Services before obtaining a permanent occupancy permit.More >>
Warren John San Nicolas is charged with terrorizing, assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession and abuse of an inhalant and public intoxication.More >>
Curtis Ching conducted a seminar for the Chamber of Commerce and the Women's Chamber of Commerce.More >>
Let's get shaking! Guam is gearing up for the Great Guam Shakeout along with millions around the world who will practice how to drop, cover, and hold as part of the Great Shakeout Earthquake Drills on October 19 at 10:19am.More >>
The nearly $300,000 has been awarded to the University of Guam for growing STEM engagement and participation in Native Pacific Islander communities.More >>
