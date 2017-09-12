More time needed to complete investigation into Guam delegate

The House Ethics committee needs more time to complete its investigation of Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo. In announcing its decision Tuesday to conduct a further review, the committee also released details of the allegations against the 8-term democrat.

According to a 43-page report posted to the Ethics committee website, Bordallo is under scrutiny for renting her Tamuning home to the Japanese Consulate, which may violate House rules for receiving profit from a foreign government. The report states a former chief of staff raised concerns about the rental agreement, but Bordallo stated there was nothing wrong, and declined to discuss it with the congressional ethics office.

She is also under review for receiving free lodging, meals and amenities at the Outrigger Guam, a hotel owned by her sister's family, and also for using her representational allowance to pay for some of the lodging expenses. The rules do not allow members to pay for lodging while in their home districts. The committee is recommending dismissal of a third set of allegations. It found that there is no reason to believe that she used congressional staff to help maintain her rental property, or assist in the Miss Guam World Beauty pageant.

Bordallo released a statement saying she is cooperating with the ethics review and believes there has been no violation of federal law or house rules. She says she first began renting her Tamuning home to the Japanese consul in 1993, well before she was elected to Congress. She also asserts that staying at her sister's hotel is also not a violation.

Bordallo says the complaints are politically motivated, but her office indicated she would make no further comments beyond her written statement. The Ethics Committee also notes that a further review of the complaint, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee.

There was no indication from the statement when a final determination will be released.