Drop, cover & hold!

Let's get shaking! Guam is gearing up for the Great Guam Shakeout along with millions around the world who will practice how to drop, cover, and hold as part of the Great Shakeout Earthquake Drills on October 19 at 10:19am.

So far already 27,000 of Guam's residents have signed up for the event. You can too by registering at http://www.shakeout.org/Guam.