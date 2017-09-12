Drop, cover & hold!

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Let's get shaking! Guam is gearing up for the Great Guam Shakeout along with millions around the world who will practice how to drop, cover, and hold as part of the Great Shakeout Earthquake Drills on October 19 at 10:19am.More >>
Let's get shaking! Guam is gearing up for the Great Guam Shakeout along with millions around the world who will practice how to drop, cover, and hold as part of the Great Shakeout Earthquake Drills on October 19 at 10:19am.More >>
The nearly $300,000 has been awarded to the University of Guam for growing STEM engagement and participation in Native Pacific Islander communities.More >>
The nearly $300,000 has been awarded to the University of Guam for growing STEM engagement and participation in Native Pacific Islander communities.More >>
A multi-agency workshop was held today to go over the Federal Emergency Management's Threat and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment which helps agencies to understand its risks and estimate their respective capabilities.More >>
A multi-agency workshop was held today to go over the Federal Emergency Management's Threat and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment which helps agencies to understand its risks and estimate their respective capabilities.More >>
The House Ethics committee has extended its investigation into the complaint against Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo, and also released its report which details the allegations. Bordallo is under scrutiny for renting a home in Guam to the Japanese Consulate and may have violated House rules for receiving profit from a foreign government. She is also under review for allegedly receiving free lodging, meals and amenities at the Outrigger Guam, a hotel owned by her sister's family....More >>
The House Ethics committee has extended its investigation into the complaint against Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo, and also released its report which details the allegations. Bordallo is under scrutiny for renting a home in Guam to the Japanese Consulate and may have violated House rules for receiving profit from a foreign government. She is also under review for allegedly receiving free lodgMore >>
Governor Eddie Calvo has vetoed the $959 million Fiscal Year 2018 budget passed by the legislature. This now forces lawmakers to go back to the drawing board.More >>
Governor Eddie Calvo has vetoed the $959 million Fiscal Year 2018 budget passed by the legislature. This now forces lawmakers to go back to the drawing board.More >>
Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the district typically receives about $25 million every year in support of student resource officers, the second chance project at JP Torres Success Academy, after school programs and more.More >>
Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the district typically receives about $25 million every year in support of student resource officers, the second chance project at JP Torres Success Academy, after school programs and more.More >>
Attention all landlords: the administration announced today they are looking to get a private sector lease in the central part of the island to assist those in need. They will be publishing a request for interest for a homeless shelter this week in the local newspapers.More >>
Attention all landlords: the administration announced today they are looking to get a private sector lease in the central part of the island to assist those in need. They will be publishing a request for interest for a homeless shelter this week in the local newspapers.More >>
Guam waterworks says there remains little to no water for those living in higher elevation areas of Santa Rita. The recent heavy rains damaged an access road delaying repairs.More >>
Guam waterworks says there remains little to no water for those living in higher elevation areas of Santa Rita. The recent heavy rains damaged an access road delaying repairs.More >>
Oral arguments in the case involving the $75 million credit line to speed up the payment of tax refunds, begins tomorrow afternoon.More >>
Oral arguments in the case involving the $75 million credit line to speed up the payment of tax refunds, begins tomorrow afternoon.More >>