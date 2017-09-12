Guam gets NSF grant for science programs

More than a quarter of a million dollars in federal grant money is coming our way via the National Science Foundation. The nearly $300,000 has been awarded to the University of Guam for growing STEM engagement and participation in Native Pacific Islander communities.

It will be used to fund UOG's pilot project, GROWING STEM. Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo stated, "These funds will help break down the barriers our island community faces with entering and participating in science fields."