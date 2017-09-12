Workshop focuses on FEMA risk assessment

A multi-agency workshop was held today to go over the Federal Emergency Management's Threat and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment which helps agencies to understand its risks and estimate their respective capabilities.

Guam Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense Grants Manager Dee Cruz says the process allows for communities to evaluate their strengths and weaknesses - in turn enabling them. "Two questions we need to ask is how do we prepare ourselves and what shareable resources do we need to be able to be prepared," she said.

"It's a great collaboration because everyone knows what Guam needs should a disaster strike."

Attendees included representatives from the Government of Guam, military and federal partners, private and non-profit organizations that play an active role in GHS/OCD's emergency operations center.

The work today and over the course of the next several months will be compiled into hundreds of pages to be sent to FEMA at the end of the year, giving FEMA full insights into what Guam's needs in the event of a disaster.