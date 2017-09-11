House Ethics Committee details investigation into Bordallo - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

House Ethics Committee details investigation into Bordallo

Posted: Updated:

The House Ethics committee has extended its investigation into the complaint against Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo, and also released its report which details the allegations. Bordallo is under scrutiny for renting a home in Guam to the Japanese Consulate and may have violated House rules for receiving profit from a foreign government.  

She is also under review for allegedly receiving free lodging, meals and amenities at the Outrigger Guam, a hotel owned by her sister's family. The ethics committee has decided to review these allegations further.  

Bordallo is also alleged to have used her staff to perform personal services in maintaining her Guam property and for assisting with the Miss Guam World beauty pageant. However the committee is recommending dismissal of this allegation.

Bordallo's office released a statement that read, in part, "Congresswoman Bordallo maintains her belief that no violation of federal law or House Rules has occurred, and that the review is a result of politically motivated complaints lodged against her to the Office of Congressional Ethics. She is committed to cooperating with the House Ethics Committee as it continues its review. Congresswoman Bordallo asserts that her agreement to rent her home in Tamuning to the Consul General of Japan—which was entered into in 1993, long before her election to the House of Representatives, and which she has received no benefit above fair market value—does not violate federal law or House Rules. Additionally she continues to assert that her staying in her sister’s unit in the Outrigger Hotel, which is owned completely by her sister’s family, also does not violate federal law or House Rules."

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • House Ethics Committee details investigation into Bordallo

    House Ethics Committee details investigation into Bordallo

    The House Ethics committee has extended its investigation into the complaint against Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo, and also released its report which details the allegations. Bordallo is under scrutiny for renting a home in Guam to the Japanese Consulate and may have violated House rules for receiving profit from a foreign government.  She is also under review for allegedly receiving free lodging, meals and amenities at the Outrigger Guam, a hotel owned by her sister's family....

    More >>

    The House Ethics committee has extended its investigation into the complaint against Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo, and also released its report which details the allegations. Bordallo is under scrutiny for renting a home in Guam to the Japanese Consulate and may have violated House rules for receiving profit from a foreign government.  She is also under review for allegedly receiving free lodg

    More >>

  • Governor vetoes Fiscal Year 2018 budget plan

    Governor vetoes Fiscal Year 2018 budget plan

    Governor Eddie Calvo has vetoed the $959 million Fiscal Year 2018 budget passed by the legislature. This now forces lawmakers to go back to the drawing board.

    More >>

    Governor Eddie Calvo has vetoed the $959 million Fiscal Year 2018 budget passed by the legislature. This now forces lawmakers to go back to the drawing board.

    More >>

  • Legal battle between DFS and Guam Airport drags on

    Legal battle between DFS and Guam Airport drags on

    The legal battle between Duty Free Shoppers and the Guam International Airport drags on, as arguments continued Monday over discovery motions.  The airport is seeking to depose DFS parent company executives, and also asking the court to go through hundreds of documents DFS says are privileged, but the airport is disputing.  Judge Arthur Barcinas is also weighing whether a trial, tentatively set for November, is still possible.  DFS sued the airport after the master con...More >>
    The legal battle between Duty Free Shoppers and the Guam International Airport drags on, as arguments continued Monday over discovery motions.  The airport is seeking to depose DFS parent company executives, and also asking the court to go through hundreds of documents DFS says are privileged, but the airport is disputing.  Judge Arthur Barcinas is also weighing whether a trial, tentatively set for November, is still possible.  DFS sued the airport after the master con...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly