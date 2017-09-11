House Ethics Committee details investigation into Bordallo

The House Ethics committee has extended its investigation into the complaint against Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo, and also released its report which details the allegations. Bordallo is under scrutiny for renting a home in Guam to the Japanese Consulate and may have violated House rules for receiving profit from a foreign government.

She is also under review for allegedly receiving free lodging, meals and amenities at the Outrigger Guam, a hotel owned by her sister's family. The ethics committee has decided to review these allegations further.

Bordallo is also alleged to have used her staff to perform personal services in maintaining her Guam property and for assisting with the Miss Guam World beauty pageant. However the committee is recommending dismissal of this allegation.

Bordallo's office released a statement that read, in part, "Congresswoman Bordallo maintains her belief that no violation of federal law or House Rules has occurred, and that the review is a result of politically motivated complaints lodged against her to the Office of Congressional Ethics. She is committed to cooperating with the House Ethics Committee as it continues its review. Congresswoman Bordallo asserts that her agreement to rent her home in Tamuning to the Consul General of Japan—which was entered into in 1993, long before her election to the House of Representatives, and which she has received no benefit above fair market value—does not violate federal law or House Rules. Additionally she continues to assert that her staying in her sister’s unit in the Outrigger Hotel, which is owned completely by her sister’s family, also does not violate federal law or House Rules."