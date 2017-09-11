House Ethics Committee details investigation into Bordallo

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The House Ethics committee has extended its investigation into the complaint against Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo, and also released its report which details the allegations. Bordallo is under scrutiny for renting a home in Guam to the Japanese Consulate and may have violated House rules for receiving profit from a foreign government. She is also under review for allegedly receiving free lodging, meals and amenities at the Outrigger Guam, a hotel owned by her sister's family....More >>
Governor Eddie Calvo has vetoed the $959 million Fiscal Year 2018 budget passed by the legislature. This now forces lawmakers to go back to the drawing board.More >>
Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the district typically receives about $25 million every year in support of student resource officers, the second chance project at JP Torres Success Academy, after school programs and more.More >>
Attention all landlords: the administration announced today they are looking to get a private sector lease in the central part of the island to assist those in need. They will be publishing a request for interest for a homeless shelter this week in the local newspapers.More >>
Guam waterworks says there remains little to no water for those living in higher elevation areas of Santa Rita. The recent heavy rains damaged an access road delaying repairs.More >>
Oral arguments in the case involving the $75 million credit line to speed up the payment of tax refunds, begins tomorrow afternoon.More >>
Over the past few weeks the school has been unable to open due to issues stemming from low water pressure and failure to meet minimum fire code requirements.More >>
Longtime education advocate and former Guam Education Policy Board member Ana Atalig Manibusan Tenorio was recognized by lawmakers and the Guam Education Board Saturday during a funeral ceremony at the San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo.More >>
Justin Meno, the Department of Corrections inmate brutally beaten inside the Post 6 maximum security unit back in March has died. DepCor Director Tony Lamorena confirmed his death with KUAM news Monday afternoon.More >>
