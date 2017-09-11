Governor vetoes Fiscal Year 2018 budget plan

Governor Eddie Calvo has vetoed the $959 million Fiscal Year 2018 budget passed by the legislature. This now forces lawmakers to go back to the drawing board. 12 votes, passed the bill submitted to the administration - meaning lawmakers can override the veto with 10 votes, according to Speaker BJ Cruz’s Senior Policy Adviser Carlo Branch.

According to a Release from the Governor’s Office Governor Calvo says, “Twelve senators have forgotten the needs of our island, but I have not,” he said. “I refuse to have anything to do with a budget that does not prioritize the people of Guam.”

The release included a bullet pointed list of concerns including the lack of funding for 33 police recruits within the Guam Police Department, and “the total disregard for the Guam Visitors Bureau’s need for additional funding to maintain tourism arrival numbers in light of the North Korea event.”

Today was the 10th and final day for the Governor to take action on the budget, based on the budget’s transmittal of August 30.

Lawmakers passed a $959 million budget – with $688 million for the general fund and $271 million for special funds including tax refunds. The fiscal year ends on September 30 and a budget must be passed by then to avoid a government shutdown.

Speaker BJ Cruz wrote in response, “If Governor Calvo wanted an additional $20 million this fiscal year, he could have selected the health insurance option that helped all of our families. I think we all know why he didn’t." He added, "bipartisan budgets have passed because Senators from both Parties were committed to a budget that made sense. I believe we will do that again."

"While the Governor might be doing his best ‘petulant child in the toy store routine,’ I don’t believe my colleagues will risk a government shutdown just because Adelup is fonder of temper tantrums than hard truths."