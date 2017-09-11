Legal battle between DFS and Guam Airport drags on

The legal battle between Duty Free Shoppers and the Guam International Airport drags on, as arguments continued Monday over discovery motions. The airport is seeking to depose DFS parent company executives, and also asking the court to go through hundreds of documents DFS says are privileged, but the airport is disputing.

Judge Arthur Barcinas is also weighing whether a trial, tentatively set for November, is still possible. DFS sued the airport after the master concessionaire contract, which DFS held for many years, was awarded in 2013 to Lotte Duty Free.