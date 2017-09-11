USDOE reps coming to Guam for grant assessment

Officials from the US Department of Education are visiting schools this week in an effort to monitor how Guam's consolidated grant funding is being used. Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the district typically receives about $25 million every year in support of student resource officers, the second chance project at JP Torres Success Academy, after school programs and more.

"Our big issue is that over the coming year we may not see the same amount of resources, especially if the president's budget goes through," he explained. "I think the president's budget we anticipate a cut of nearly $8 million in one year that we have to adjust to."

With tough decisions ahead, Fernandez is hoping to receive feedback on how to better maximize funding in support of student achievement.

The USDOE officials are here today and for the next few days before leaving to the CNMI later this week.