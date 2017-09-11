Beaten detainee Justin Meno dies

He was on a path towards recovery, but now tragic news to pass along as Department of Corrections detainee Justin Meno has died. KUAM News spoke with Justin's father just moments after he learned what happened to his son.

It's a call no parent ever wants to receive: DOC Jose Gumataotao today picked up the phone from his Washington home, as family members giving the chilling news about his son. "They found Justin dead because he choked on the thing on his throat," said Gumataotao, clarifying that the device that was helping him breathe. "They tried to CPR and all that, but they said it didn't help. His heart just gave up."

He said he had just spoken with his son last week, saying, "He was very active. Very happy."

Justin, who was released from DOC custody in June, has been under house arrest, but remained at the hospital recovering. He's spent the past several months at GMH recovering from the brutal attack at the post 6 yard area back in March. Most recently he's been at the Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada Heights, working to get better.

Guam Memorial Hospital administrator Peter John Camacho confirming today that Meno had breathing difficulties and was rushed to GRMC, where he died. DOC Director Tony Lamorena telling KUAM, "We are saddened by what's happened and the last we heard he was doing well, so it's a surprise when we found out. Our condolences to the family,"

It was a couple of months before Meno would be well enough to ID his attackers.

He still lacked full motor skills and was unable to speak.

Eventually, he was well enough to point them out in a photo line-up.

Three inmates facing attempted murder charges for the attack are Jeremiah Isezaki, Albert Santos II, and Peter Gines. They've since pleaded not guilty to the charges. No word yet if and when the charges against the trio will be upgraded to murder. The attorney general's today office giving no comment as they say case is now pending further investigation.

Investigators learned the men back in March, allegedly fashioned a strangulation device using fabric and a wooden stick, which was then used to attack Meno.

Meantime, a grieving father recalls the final words he said to his boy: "Take care and we love him. We miss all of them."

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon.

Meno along with two others had been arrested in early March following a robbery at Vinny's Mart in Barrigada Heights. But, Meno was so badly beaten he was unable to answer to the charges in court.

The attack also resulted in disciplinary action against four corrections officers, one of whom was fired.