Piti students and faculty pay tribute to 9/11

Governor Eddie Calvo has vetoed the $959 million Fiscal Year 2018 budget passed by the legislature. This now forces lawmakers to go back to the drawing board.More >>
Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the district typically receives about $25 million every year in support of student resource officers, the second chance project at JP Torres Success Academy, after school programs and more.More >>
Attention all landlords: the administration announced today they are looking to get a private sector lease in the central part of the island to assist those in need. They will be publishing a request for interest for a homeless shelter this week in the local newspapers.More >>
Guam waterworks says there remains little to no water for those living in higher elevation areas of Santa Rita. The recent heavy rains damaged an access road delaying repairs.More >>
Oral arguments in the case involving the $75 million credit line to speed up the payment of tax refunds, begins tomorrow afternoon.More >>
Over the past few weeks the school has been unable to open due to issues stemming from low water pressure and failure to meet minimum fire code requirements.More >>
Longtime education advocate and former Guam Education Policy Board member Ana Atalig Manibusan Tenorio was recognized by lawmakers and the Guam Education Board Saturday during a funeral ceremony at the San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo.More >>
Justin Meno, the Department of Corrections inmate brutally beaten inside the Post 6 maximum security unit back in March has died. DepCor Director Tony Lamorena confirmed his death with KUAM news Monday afternoon.More >>
37 year old David Junior Toves Rosario is charged with burglary along with a special allegation for committing a felony while on felony release, theft of property, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.More >>
