Homeless shelter concept needs property

Attention all landlords: the administration announced today they are looking to get a private sector lease in the central part of the island to assist those in need. They will be publishing a request for interest for a homeless shelter this week in the local newspapers.

The Guam Housing Corporation is tasked to find an apartment building that has 15 or more units.

Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio said, "Does a person have the right work ethic? Did he get an education? Does he have the skills to obtain and keep a job? These are the key questions that really drive the homeless answer - as much as we want to put them in these shelters we want to put them in these shelters and we don't want them on the streets, but we have to fix those underlying causes/"

It's part of the administration's efforts to combat poverty on our island.

The proposed facility is outlined as follows:

- Users would check into the facility in the evening and check out in the morning. The facility is not intended to serve as a long-term housing solution.

- The shelter would allow police officers to drop off those who would have taken shelter in public places in the evening- such as parks and local businesses.

- The facility would also serve as a hub for faith-based organizations, NGO's and social services to assist clients in getting back on their feet.

- It would also serve as a pickup point for daily job opportunities as well as employment programs.

- The facility would eventually evolve into a hub of services for people to get back on their feet.