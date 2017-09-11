Guam honors victims and heroes from 9/11

16 years to the day, and the memories of what happened during the 9/11 attacks remains fresh in the minds of all affected. Today, a ceremony was held bringing the island community together in solidarity to commemorate a tragic day in America's history.

On September 11, 2001 - America's history would be changed forever - and while Guam thousands of miles away - a ripple of heartache could be felt throughout the island. But in the face of adversity and tragedy - unity - and today's Peace Memorial Ceremony was another shining example of that even 16 years later.

"This violence is not right, the but our resolution to counter this violence is right," announced the commander of Joint Region Marianas Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield. She said as we remember the lives lost that tragic day, we must also reflect on the resiliency of our nation. "From this tragedy we found strength and from our grief we found perseverance, what we did not find was fear and fear will never be our response to terrorism, our nation has united around this threat and our people are proud in their patriotism," she added.

The memorial, held at Two Lovers Point today, was adorned with four wreaths - each representing the groups of lives lost that day and one for peace.

Nearly 3,000 lives lost during the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center Twin Towers, The Pentagon, and on United Airlines Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. It is deemed the single deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in America's history.

Guam Fire Chief Joey San Nicolas told KUAM News, "In incidents like this particular one really set America's history on a different path the fire service was right there, right at the beginning the first ones on the scene so, I'm just happy to be a part of this to remember our 343 firefighters who paid the ultimate sacrifice, inline with a couple of firefighters here on Guam who also paid the ultimate sacrifice so we remember them, as well."