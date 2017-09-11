Guam honors victims and heroes from 9/11 - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam honors victims and heroes from 9/11

Posted: Updated:

16 years to the day, and the memories of what happened during the 9/11 attacks remains fresh in the minds of all affected. Today, a ceremony was held bringing the island community together in solidarity to commemorate a tragic day in America's history.

On September 11, 2001 -  America's history would be changed forever - and while Guam thousands of miles away - a ripple of heartache could be felt throughout the island. But in the face of adversity and tragedy - unity - and today's Peace Memorial Ceremony was another shining example of that even 16 years later.

"This violence is not right, the but our resolution to counter this violence is right," announced the commander of Joint Region Marianas Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield. She said as we remember the lives lost that tragic day, we must also reflect on the resiliency of our nation. "From this tragedy we found strength and from our grief we found perseverance, what we did not find was fear and fear will never be our response to terrorism, our nation has united around this threat and our people are proud in their patriotism," she added.

The memorial, held at Two Lovers Point today, was adorned with four wreaths - each representing the groups of lives lost that day and one for peace.

Nearly 3,000 lives lost during the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center Twin Towers, The Pentagon, and on United Airlines Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. It is deemed the single deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in America's history.

Guam Fire Chief Joey San Nicolas told KUAM News, "In incidents like this particular one really set America's history on a different path the fire service was right there, right at the beginning the first ones on the scene so, I'm just happy to be a part of this to remember our 343 firefighters who paid the ultimate sacrifice, inline with a couple of firefighters here on Guam who also paid the ultimate sacrifice so we remember them, as well."

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Governor vetoes Fiscal Year 2018 budget plan

    Governor vetoes Fiscal Year 2018 budget plan

    Governor Eddie Calvo has vetoed the $959 million Fiscal Year 2018 budget passed by the legislature. This now forces lawmakers to go back to the drawing board.

    More >>

    Governor Eddie Calvo has vetoed the $959 million Fiscal Year 2018 budget passed by the legislature. This now forces lawmakers to go back to the drawing board.

    More >>

  • Legal battle between DFS and Guam Airport drags on

    Legal battle between DFS and Guam Airport drags on

    The legal battle between Duty Free Shoppers and the Guam International Airport drags on, as arguments continued Monday over discovery motions.  The airport is seeking to depose DFS parent company executives, and also asking the court to go through hundreds of documents DFS says are privileged, but the airport is disputing.  Judge Arthur Barcinas is also weighing whether a trial, tentatively set for November, is still possible.  DFS sued the airport after the master con...More >>
    The legal battle between Duty Free Shoppers and the Guam International Airport drags on, as arguments continued Monday over discovery motions.  The airport is seeking to depose DFS parent company executives, and also asking the court to go through hundreds of documents DFS says are privileged, but the airport is disputing.  Judge Arthur Barcinas is also weighing whether a trial, tentatively set for November, is still possible.  DFS sued the airport after the master con...More >>

  • USDOE reps coming to Guam for grant assessment

    USDOE reps coming to Guam for grant assessment

    Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the district typically receives about $25 million every year in support of student resource officers, the second chance project at JP Torres Success Academy, after school programs and more.

    More >>

    Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the district typically receives about $25 million every year in support of student resource officers, the second chance project at JP Torres Success Academy, after school programs and more.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly