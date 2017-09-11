Tax refund funding arguments will be heard

Oral arguments in the case involving the $75 million credit line to speed up the payment of tax refunds, begins tomorrow afternoon.

In April, Governor Eddie Calvo introduced Bill 1-S, also known as the TRAN Bill establishing the credit line. However, the legislature claims the bill was not passed in session - receiving only 7 votes. The governor contends the Organic Act trumps the Legislature's standing rules, and that only a majority vote is needed to pass.

The governor's lawsuit requests an interpretation and application of the Organic Act and what constitutes the affirmative vote of the Guam Legislature.

Oral arguments are scheduled to begin at 3 pm tomorrow at the Supreme Court of Guam.