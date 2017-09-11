Tax refund funding arguments will be heard - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Tax refund funding arguments will be heard

Posted: Updated:

Oral arguments in the case involving the $75 million credit line to speed up the payment of tax refunds, begins tomorrow afternoon.

In April, Governor Eddie Calvo introduced Bill 1-S, also known as the TRAN Bill establishing the credit line. However, the legislature claims the bill was not passed in session - receiving only 7 votes. The governor contends the Organic Act trumps the Legislature's standing rules, and that only a majority vote is needed to pass.

The governor's lawsuit requests an interpretation and application of the Organic Act and what constitutes the affirmative vote of the Guam Legislature.

Oral arguments are scheduled to begin at 3 pm tomorrow at the Supreme Court of Guam.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Governor vetoes Fiscal Year 2018 budget plan

    Governor vetoes Fiscal Year 2018 budget plan

    Governor Eddie Calvo has vetoed the $959 million Fiscal Year 2018 budget passed by the legislature. This now forces lawmakers to go back to the drawing board.

    More >>

    Governor Eddie Calvo has vetoed the $959 million Fiscal Year 2018 budget passed by the legislature. This now forces lawmakers to go back to the drawing board.

    More >>

  • Legal battle between DFS and Guam Airport drags on

    Legal battle between DFS and Guam Airport drags on

    The legal battle between Duty Free Shoppers and the Guam International Airport drags on, as arguments continued Monday over discovery motions.  The airport is seeking to depose DFS parent company executives, and also asking the court to go through hundreds of documents DFS says are privileged, but the airport is disputing.  Judge Arthur Barcinas is also weighing whether a trial, tentatively set for November, is still possible.  DFS sued the airport after the master con...More >>
    The legal battle between Duty Free Shoppers and the Guam International Airport drags on, as arguments continued Monday over discovery motions.  The airport is seeking to depose DFS parent company executives, and also asking the court to go through hundreds of documents DFS says are privileged, but the airport is disputing.  Judge Arthur Barcinas is also weighing whether a trial, tentatively set for November, is still possible.  DFS sued the airport after the master con...More >>

  • USDOE reps coming to Guam for grant assessment

    USDOE reps coming to Guam for grant assessment

    Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the district typically receives about $25 million every year in support of student resource officers, the second chance project at JP Torres Success Academy, after school programs and more.

    More >>

    Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the district typically receives about $25 million every year in support of student resource officers, the second chance project at JP Torres Success Academy, after school programs and more.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly