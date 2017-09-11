Guahan Academy Charter School classes resume Thursday - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guahan Academy Charter School classes resume Thursday

Classes are scheduled to resume on Thursday for students at the Guahan Academy Charter School middle and high school campus. Over the past few weeks the school has been unable to open due to issues stemming from low water pressure and failure to meet minimum fire code requirements.

The school is still working to receive an occupancy permit as well as clearances from the Guam Fire Department, Guam EPA, GWA and Public Health.

However, a post on the school's Facebook page indicated that services from a private vendor are expected to be completed by Wednesday, with classes scheduled to resume the following day.

