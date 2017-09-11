Longtime Ana Tenorio educator

Longtime education advocate and former Guam Education Policy Board member Ana Atalig Manibusan Tenorio was recognized by lawmakers and the Guam Education Board Saturday during a funeral ceremony at the San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo.

Tenorio was recognized for her two decades of service to Guam's public education system, and the over 17 years she volunteered to lead parent teacher organizations at Talofofo Elementary, Inarajan Middle School and Southern High School.

She was also elected as a member of the 2nd and 3rd Guam Education Policy Board, where she represented the Haya District of southern Guam.