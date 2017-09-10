Justin Meno, the inmate that was beaten in jail, has died

Justin Meno, the Department of Corrections inmate brutally beaten inside the Post 6 maximum security unit back in March, has died. DepCor Director Tony Lamorena confirmed his death with KUAM news Monday afternoon. “We are saddened by what’s happened and the last we heard he was doing well, so it’s a surprise when we found out. Our condolences to the family,” Lamorena said.

Three inmates face attempted murder charges for the attack. Jeremiah Isezaki Albert Santos II, and Peter John Salas Gines have pleaded not guilty to the charges. No word if and when the charges against the trio will be upgraded at this time.

The men allegedly fashioned a strangulation device using fabric and a wooden stick, which was then used to attack Meno.