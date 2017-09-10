Details revealed into how corrections officer got contraband into prison

When it rains, it pours. A busy weekend at the Department of Corrections after two inmates caught trying to smuggle more contraband into the prison. And now there's new information about the latest corrections officer under arrest and how he allegedly got the drugs into the prison.

Three separate drops in exchange to get free food and money. Court documents detailing how prison guard, Shane Anthony Keokolo Cruz, allegedly smuggled contraband into the Mangilao compound around November 2016.

Cruz was picked up by Guam police last Thursday and faces 2 counts of promotion of major prison contraband, receiving bribes, official misconduct and destruction of evidence.

He told investigators the first time he had been directed to meet a woman at the McDonald's in Hagatna. She handed over a bag of food and he took it back to the prison.

Inside, court documents state, was a small hard object tapped up and given to an inmate. He admitted to authorities he was aware the object was likely the drug, ICE.

The second time, he told police the same woman gave him a bag of Taco Bell with an undisclosed amount of cash. He brought the bag back to the prison to find a cell phone inside, but documents state he destroyed the phone and did not report it to his superiors because he, "didn't want to write a report that day."

The third time, Cruz met with the same woman outside of the prison. She handed him several pizza boxes. The boxes containing a small grey object wrapped in duct tape. He gave it to an inmate. It's unclear who the woman involved is at this time.

But, the contraband problem doesn't end there.

On Friday, inmate Vimson Menisio was caught with a cell phone during a unit transport. The cell phone falling out of his pants...He's charged with promotion of major prison contraband.

Then on Saturday, two other inmates are charged for doing the same. Police say Darall Stephen Acfalle and Justin Aaron Cruz were spotted trying to hide from prison guards in a restricted area off limits to inmates. Investigators say a corrections officer assigned to the post 29 domes heard a noise on the unit's roof. The officer checked the area and spotted the pair along with these two packages that had been thrown over the fence.

The packages containing glass pipes with an unknown amount of the drug, ICE, tobacco, cigarettes, hot pepper, and Kool-aid packs.

Cruz was released on Saturday on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. He will be back in court on September 29.

The other DOC officers accused in the elaborate contraband scheme are set to be in court later this week.