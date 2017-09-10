David Rosario arrested again after burglary while on release

He was on pre-trial release after being indicted on drug possession charges, and now he's back behind bars.

37 year old David Junior Toves Rosario is charged with burglary along with a special allegation for committing a felony while on felony release, theft of property, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Court documents state that on Friday, a man arrived home to find his door open. He went to get help from a neighbor. The neighbor then spotting the suspect trying to get away with a stolen rod and reel in hand.

He tackled the suspect until cops showed up.

The suspect told police he thought the extension to the home was abandoned and admitted that's why he took the rod and reel.

Rosario is being held on a $10,000 cash bail.