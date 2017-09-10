Man injured after horseplay between roommates

Roommates apparently horse playing led to one needing medical treatment and the other under arrest. 37 year old Randall Wayne Fulcher Jr. is charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct, assault and family violence.

Court documents state the 30 year old victim told authorities that his roommate digitally penetrated his rectum with so much force he started bleeding, and was even lifted off the ground.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated after medics saw bruising.

The victim, however, told police he was not raped and that they were merely horse playing.

The suspect denied the allegations.

Fulcher is being held on a $20,000 cash bail.