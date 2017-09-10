Man who died in Tumon cycle crash was active duty airman

The man who died in a serious motorcycle crash last Friday in Tumon has been identified as an active duty airman.

35 year old Staff Sergeant David Coplin was assigned to the 554th RED HORSE Squadron, 36th Wing Contingency Response group.

Police say he was riding through Tumon when he lost control of his bike, hit the curb before crashing into a fire hydrant.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Mississippi native is survived by his wife Delora and his son, David, Jr.