Grant funding will aid victims groups

The US Department of Justice Office on Violence against Women awarded Guam a pair of grants. It's more than $800,000 that will go to the Guam Legal Services Corporation and Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence.

Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo advocated to fund these programs during Congress' appropriations process. The money will support the Legal Assistance for Victims Grant Program and efforts to coordinate victim services and collaborate with federal, state and local entities to respond to violence against women issues.