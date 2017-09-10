Inmates charged for smuggling contraband into jail

The two inmates accused of trying to smuggle contraband into the Department of Corrections on Saturday have been charged. Darall Stephen Acfalle, 22, and Justin Aaron Cruz, 27, are charged with Promoting Major Prison Contraband.Police say the pair were spotted trying to hide from guards in a restricted area of the prison that's off limits to inmates yesterday afternoon.

Investigators say a corrections officer assigned to the post 29 domes heard a noise on the unit's roof. The officer checked the area and spotted two inmates plus two packages that has been thrown over the fence.

The packages contained glass pipes with an unknown amount of the drug, ICE, tobacco, cigarettes, hot pepper, and Kool-aid packs.Acfalle and Cruz were booked and re-confined.