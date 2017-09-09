Former Capuchin brother accused of sexual assault

105 clergy sex abuse lawsuits and counting. The latest case was filed on Friday afternoon in the District Court of Guam naming Vernon T. Kamiaz, a former Capuchin brother assigned to the Agana Heights Parish.

When 50-year-old C.J.I. was 15, he alleges Kamiaz sexually molested him. The alleged incident occurred after a fundraising event for the Agana Heights Youth Organization. Kamiaz reportedly drove C.J.I. home, but not before making a stop at his family's house.

That's where Kamiaz allegedly exposed his private parts to the teen boy and applied Vaseline to his and C.J.I.'s penis, telling the boy to "stick his penis inside Kamiaz's butt."

The boy refused and was instead forced to perform oral sex on Kamiaz.

Kamiaz is listed as a science teacher at Simon Sanchez High School. This marks the second allegation against him.