Suspected contraband thrown over fence into prison

A corrections officer intercepted a package of suspected contraband that was apparently thrown over the fence this afternoon. The officer assigned to the post 29 domes heard a thud on the unit's roof.

The officer checked the area and spotted two inmates plus the package. No word on what it contained but DepCor will turn it over to the Guam Police Department's Mandana Task Force.

The two inmates have since been transferred to the post 6 special housing unit.DOC officers also conducted a random shakedown at post 4 and found a glass pipe with residue, a lighter, unknown medication in pill form and an unauthorized am/fm radio.

"We are a 24/7-365 operation and remain vigilant in contraband interdiction all hours of the day and night. We are gathering more information and reviewing surveillance cameras as well”, Deputy Director Kate Baltazar said.