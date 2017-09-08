Tropical disturbance brings more rain, should pass Saturday

More than 100 professionals are attending The National Association of Women in Construction, Leadership Conference 2017. Monique Baysingar, Secretary for NAWIC and Conference Chairwoman says the two-day conference includes more than 40 topics, 18 speakers, and 4 keynote speakers including Commanding Officer Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas, Captain Stephanie Jones and former U.S. Attorney for Guam and the CNMI, Alicia Limtiaco. "We've got leadership through mentors...

More >>