Motorcyclist in fatal crash identified as David Coplin, Sr.

The 35-year-old man killed in an early morning motorcycle crash has been identified as David Coplin, Sr. Chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms he died as a result of a skull fracture. His death was ruled an accident.

Dr. Espinola is now awaiting toxicology results.

It was just before 3am today, Coplin was riding along Route 14 in Tumon when he lost control of his bike near the Outrigger Hotel in Tumon.

Police say he ran off the road, hit a curb, climbed onto the sideway before crashing into a fire hydrant.