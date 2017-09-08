Nelson shares disappointment over fitness standards

Public safety officials weighed-in... all in support of Bill 165. The legislation, which was introduced by Senator Telena Nelson, lightens the physical fitness standards for peace officers, previously set by Guam law.

During a public hearing today, Nelson didn't sugar coat her disappointment in the force. "One month I get north and south and one month later I get 'We're going to lose 50% of our force,' but what was very clear to me was we needed to make some changes, to listen to what the agencies had to say. And we needed to implement something to accommodate these agencies so our officers are successful," the freshman policymaker asserted.

Current Guam law requires all peace officers to pass a physical fitness test that mirrors standards of the U.S. Air Force, which includes a waist measurement, pushups, situps, and a 1.5-mile run.