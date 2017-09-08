Man's death at Harmon Loop Road was accidental

His death was accidental. The autopsy for 66 year old Rod Tangan shows that he died from a fractured skull and crushed chest.

It was just before 1am Thursday that he was driving on Harmon Loop road when he lost control of the pick-up truck.

The truck then jumped the curb off Harmon Loop Road, crashing into a fence and concrete pole.

Medics performed CPR but he didn't survive.

The medical examiner is also waiting for the results of toxicology tests.