Vision, leadership emphasized at NAWIC conference

More than 100 professionals are attending The National Association of Women in Construction, Leadership Conference 2017.

Monique Baysingar, Secretary for NAWIC and Conference Chairwoman says the two-day conference includes more than 40 topics, 18 speakers, and 4 keynote speakers including Commanding Officer Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas, Captain Stephanie Jones and former U.S. Attorney for Guam and the CNMI, Alicia Limtiaco.

"We've got leadership through mentorship, we've got time management, employee handbook pros and cons. Capt. Jones this morning spoke on leadership in command, which makes sense for her position," Baysingar said. "It's a wealth of knowledge and information and anybody staying for the two days is going to leave much more knowledgeable and informed than they arrived this morning."

The conference continues again tomorrow at the Pacific Star Hotel in Tumon.