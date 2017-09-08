No tsunami threat for Guam after Mexico quake - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

No tsunami threat for Guam after Mexico quake

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has confirmed there is NO tsunami threat for Guam and the CNMI from the earthquake near Mexico. A powerful 8.1 magnitude earthquake was reported off the country's Mexico's southern coast near the border of Guatemala just after 2:30pm Guam time.

The massive quake prompting the US Tsunami Warning system to issue a hazardous tsunami warning for the entire southern coast of Central America.

