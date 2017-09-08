Charter school may not open next week

Several weeks into the school year and it's remains unclear whether or not Guahan Academy Charter School will be cleared to open its middle and high school campus come Monday morning. This after classes began at the new facility this week without an occupancy permit in place.

DPW director Glenn Leon Guerrero says the school is still working to gain clearances from the Guam Fire, Guam EPA and GWA. While the school was expected to re-open Monday, officials have indicated that's not the case and that updates will be posted on the school's Facebook page.