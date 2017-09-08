Nissan Guam says flooding image isn't their stockyard

#AllDryHere. This morning's rain causing a flood of inquires to Nissan Guam after a photo circulated on social media.

The company wants to clear the record - this is not a photo from their Barrigada stockyard.

The photo was ripped from the Internet, possibly sourced from a Russian website or a Hurricane Sandy article.

The company wrote, "Unfortunately, the social media circulation of photos can be very deceiving and can reach a great number of people in a very short span of time. Nissan Guam's management assures the Guam public that our vehicle inventory - new and used - are sound and ready to take care of your transportation needs at this time as it has been in the past."