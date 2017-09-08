Eric DeCastro detailed drug operation

New details are released into the investigation involving another inmate caught with contraband at the prison earlier this week.

Court documents state Eric Roy DeCastro told investigators he had been involved in smuggling cell phones when he had previously worked "galley detail." On Wednesday, officers found a cell phone in DeCastro's post 6 cell hidden in a set of louvers.

The inmate's bail for this case has been set at $5 thousand dollars. He is charged with promotion of major prison contraband.