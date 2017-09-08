Helpful neighbors rescue woman from submerged car during flood

Today's crazy weather didn't all end with a bad outcome. Viewer video capturing a couple of Good Samaritans went viral on social media in a matter of hours.

Wading in waist high water, a car was nearly submerged. It's not looking at Hurricane Harvey footage. The user-submitted clip was shot around 7 this morning at Pulantat, Yona. A woman from the central village was rescued by a couple whose car was also stuck in the deep. Neighbors also came to her aid, one supplying towels and holding out an umbrella, another who captured video and offered to give her a ride home.

When asked how she got out, she replied, "The boy who got stuck further; he got out and he helped me. He told me to open the door and I cannot. He opened it from the outside."

She never got the names of her heroes, saying only, "And it's the guy that got stuck. His car is in the water."

The hero was in fact, female.

In a phone interview, 25-year-old Jerrica Santiago of Yigo says she was dropping a friend home to Yona when her Sentra came to a stop. After pushing her car out of the water, she saw another behind her. "I wanted to see if everything was okay," she explained.

The woman inside trapped and yelling - her door and windows wouldn't budge from the inside. Santiago says from the outside, she was able to open the car door and bring the woman to safety.

She said simply, "I saw somebody that needed help. That's what I did." KUAM visited the scene this afternoon - the waters have since receded.

According to people living nearby, the water cleared around 9am.

"I'm going to go home and call and tell everybody, even the legislature already knows to see what's going on in Pulantat. I'm going to call Public Works," a resident said.

KUAM shared this video with Department of Public Works Director Glenn Leon Guerrero. He immediately recognized the site, noting that although there is a ponding basin nearby, the basin was overwhelmed which is not unusual during heavy rains like this morning.

DPW staff, he says, will also pay a visit to the area.