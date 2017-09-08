Weather expert agree: downpour was uncharacteristic

No doubt there was damage reported following this morning's showers, as the National Weather Service confirmed that it was a rather unusual occurrence.

Pulled right out of the ground, a Dededo homeowner was left picking up the pieces after the retaining wall from another residence behind hers came crashing down into her back yard and home. It was a troubling morning for the woman that lives here. The damage is hard to miss: you can see the mess left behind.

Rocks, mud and even pieces of the fence were strewn about all over the street of this exclusive Paradise Estates neighborhood in Dededo. The woman says so far the Homeowner's Association and property management has been supportive - helping to clean up the mess. She says she has also spoken to the owner of the property and they have apologized for the damages and have agreed to work with her to fix the situation.

"It was very unusual in the intensity of the rainfall," admitted NWS senior forecaster Mike Middlebrooke. He provided gives us a better idea of what we experienced today, saying, "As late as 4 o'clock, it didn't look as if it was going to be any really heavy rain. But then, suddenly, between 5:30 and 6, it found the secret pill and suddenly blew up into a cloudburst, basically."

Middlebrooke says cloudbursts typically happen out over the waters and what happened on Guam this morning though dumped more than three inches of rain in just a few short hours.

According to Middlebrooke Guam is no stranger to this kind of rain - but because most of the rain fell in less than an hour causing low lying areas and some buildings to fill up with water. He says we can expect some showers over the weekend as there is a disturbance being monitored to the east of Guam and north of Chuuk that may bring 2-3 inches of rain - but over the course of the weekend...not in an hour.