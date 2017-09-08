FUGITIVE FILE: Peter Paul F. Pangelinan

Male Pacific Islander

Age: 53

Height: 5’4”

Weight: 190 lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Last known village: Mangilao

Scars/Marks: Tattoo of a Skull on right forearm, scorpion on left arm, heart on left middle finger

Wanted for: Violating the Conditions of Probation

Initial Charges: Third Degree Robbery/Theft

Criminal Warrants: CF0393-15 Issued 01/31/2017