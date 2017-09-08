Peter Paul F. Pangelinan - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Peter Paul F. Pangelinan

Posted: Updated:

FUGITIVE FILE: Peter Paul F. Pangelinan

Male Pacific Islander

Age: 53

Height: 5’4”   

Weight: 190 lbs

Eyes: Brown   
Hair: Black

Last known village:  Mangilao

Scars/Marks: Tattoo of a Skull on right forearm, scorpion on left arm, heart on left middle finger

Wanted for:  Violating the Conditions of Probation

Initial Charges: Third Degree Robbery/Theft

Criminal Warrants: CF0393-15 Issued 01/31/2017

                                 

                               

If you have any information regarding this individual or if the individual being sought would like to self-surrender, please contact the Marshals Division Criminal Section at 475-3513 or call Crime Stopper at 477-HELP (4357).  All calls will be kept STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL  

Powered by Frankly