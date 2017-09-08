How does sonar testing impact marine life?

Could the proposed increase in sonar testing near the Mariana Islands impact nearby marine life? University of Guam professor of ichthyology Dr. Terry Donaldson said when it comes to fish, the intensity of military low frequency and mid frequency sonar could conceivably affect their hearing.

"Think of turning up the volume on the television set until you can't hear it anymore," he said. "That could have an effect on your hearing, it could conceivably have an effect on fishes but the studies have shown so far that it doesn't really. They can detect it, they may show some avoidance, they may get a little disoriented possibly or stop feeding, but it passes very quickly."

However scientific studies have shown that other marine mammals such as whales are more sensitive to sonar. Some observed effects include changes in respiration, swim speed, shifts in migration path, stress and strandings, among others.

We should note the island experienced a slight spike in beached whales back in 2015. To learn more or provide comments on the training and testing supplemental environmental impact analysis you can visit http://www.MITT-EIS.com.

Comments are due by September 15.