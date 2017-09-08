Massive security breach at Equifax could affect Guam cardholders

Guam's banking commissioner says to keep a close eye on your credit card bills. A massive data breach at credit reporting agency Equifax may have exposed the private information of nearly half the U.S. population, including many here in Guam.

There's no telling how many local customers are affected, but banking commissioner Art Ilagan says Equifax is a top company that's commonly used here. "You may not know it, but when you went in for a loan , the banks and lending institutions will go into Equifax, one of the credit check bureaus, submit your name, your social security number, and it's there," he explained.

If you notice any unexplained charges, check with your bank, Ilagan says they should be working with Equifax to resolve problems. "If there was an agreement, they both should be liable for it," he added.

On its website, Equifax confirms as many as 143 million U.S. consumers may have been impacted. Compromised data may include social security numbers, birthdays, addresses and even drivers license numbers . A dedicated website has been set up - equifaxsecurity2017.com - where you can sign up for credit file monitoring and identity theft protection.

"But it's always changing right, every time they find a way to protect a data base somebody comes up with a way to hack it," he said. "People beware: your credit may be hacked."