Flooding throughout Guam due to heavy rains

Many on island woke up on Friday to the heavy downpour. The rain causing a wet mess throughout the island and even at couple of local high schools.

Video and photos sent to our newsroom show flooding at GW High this morning, a waterfall going down the stairs at one area of the campus. Other images show students standing in the flooded hallways, and the water getting high enough that it flowed into some of the first floor classrooms.

Here's viewer video of a close-call in Yona. ?? Heavy flooding has been an issue today for many islanders. Stay safe, everyone! pic.twitter.com/HmetfXqMlb — KUAM News (@kuamnews) September 8, 2017

It was a similar situation at Tiyan High. You see them cleaning up in those images there. Though classes went on as scheduled.

Elsewhere, video shows flooded neighborhood streets. People out walking in ankle deep water.

The water levels in some low lying areas even reaching the height of a car window, at least for those who tried to brave their way through the flood but end up getting nowhere.

Guam Police early today also warned drivers out on the road, cautioning them that when the weather gets like this it can cause manhole covers to pop open.