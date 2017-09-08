"One Guam" well installation is collaborative effort

A $3.7 million "One Guam" well installation and monitoring project will take place over the next year through collaboration between the Guam Waterworks Authority, US Geological Survey and the University of Guam Water and Environmental Research Institute of the Western Pacific. The project aims to monitor the aquifer and production capacity in relation to the military buildup.

WERI director Dr. John Jenson said, "Everybody I think understands the importance of having drinking water. This is the window into the aquifer so that we can keep track of how much drinking water we've got, or how fresh it is."

GWA will install up to 7 new wells on military property, while an additional 12 will be rehabilitated. The project will allow for the observation of the island's water lens, including on military installations, to determine changes that may stem from the fluctuation of rainfall or increase in production capabilities.

Dr. Jenson said the project is meant to ensure the island's water resources are managed appropriately.