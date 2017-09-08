Jamaican Grill holding annual luncheon on 9/11

Jamaican Grill will be hosting its annual 9/11 commemorative luncheon at all of its restaurant locations on Monday, September 11. The local restaurant has been offering its signature chicken and ribs meal free of charge to the island's police, firemen, paramedics, airport and military police.

All personnel must be active duty and dressed in full uniform. The 9/11 commemorative luncheon is from 10am to 4 in the afternoon.

Jamaican Grill has been doing this annually to honor and commemorate the lives lost during 9/11 and also as way to say thank you to our local heroes.