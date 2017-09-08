How ready is Guam for the aftermath of an possible attack?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency handles recovery efforts and helping survivors in any disaster they are called to. KUAM News visited the FEMA warehouse to get some answers.

Marcelo Esperon, supervisor, for FEMA Distribution Center Guam said, when asked if Guam is ready in the event of a missile attack, "I would say we are ready to respond to the government of Guam and Region 9 if they need our assistance." And readiness is their mission.

Inside the FEMA warehouse on Guam are stacks upon stacks of supplies, as Espero quantified, "3,000 cots, 2,000 blankets, 4,000 tarps, 88 generators, 87,000 meals and 158 liters of water."

"FEMA here is the initial push. We have a distribution center in Guam, Hawaii and California," he added. "It's that initial response that includes these 80-plus generators to help in response to any natural or manmade disaster."

The plus, he says, is FEMA assets are already on Guam and can be given whenever requested. "One thing that is unique for the warehouse here on island is these packed tents which serve as temporary lodging following a disaster," he added.

Even when disaster hits elsewhere his team is there. At least five from Guam's FEMA office responded to help out in the wake of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, as he continued, "To help the folks recover."

It's efforts that keep the flow of operations for the agency going smoothly. That's why they maintain the supplies kept here, as well.

"So it's climate controlled because this is where we store our food and our water, our baby supplies in here," he said. "And a major money saver for the federal government are these canned waters which have a life expectancy of up to 50 years."

So whatever the case, Esperon says their main goal is "We help survivors. We help the government of Guam and CNMI so whatever they may need."

Help...to ensure those affected by any disaster get right back up on their feet.