Allan Agababa's retrial begins next week

Allan Agababa's retrial begins next week

Retrial for accused murderer, Allan Agababa, will start on Monday morning. Agababa is alleged to have killed his mother to collect her death benefits.

During his trial two years ago, jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision rendering a mistrial.

It took nearly four days to empanel a new set of jurors.

Opening statements are scheduled to start at 9:30 followed by the government's case in chief.

