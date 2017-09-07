GW, Tiyan report flooded hallways - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GW, Tiyan report flooded hallways

Posted: Updated:

The torrential downpour Friday morning led to flooding at two island high schools. Deputy superintendent Erika Cruz confirmed that both George Washington High School and Tiyan High School reported flooded hallways and classrooms. 

Cruz said classes in flooded areas have been relocated to other parts of the school. 

Meanwhile employees have been sweeping out water from flooded areas. There has been no request to cancel classes and school administration continue to work alongside DOE maintenance crews to mitigate the issue while ensuring the safety of students and employees.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • GW, Tiyan report flooded hallways

    GW, Tiyan report flooded hallways

    The torrential downpour Friday morning led to flooding at two island high schools. Deputy superintendent Erika Cruz confirmed that both George Washington High School and Tiyan High School reported flooded hallways and classrooms.  

    More >>

    The torrential downpour Friday morning led to flooding at two island high schools. Deputy superintendent Erika Cruz confirmed that both George Washington High School and Tiyan High School reported flooded hallways and classrooms.  

    More >>

  • Motorcyclist killed in Tumon crash

    Motorcyclist killed in Tumon crash

    A man, 35, is dead after a serious motorcycle crash in Tumon early Friday. It happened around 2:26 am near the Outrigger hotel. Police say the man was driving a 2008 Kawasaki GX 6R headed south on route 14 when he lost control of the bike. 

    More >>

    A man, 35, is dead after a serious motorcycle crash in Tumon early Friday. It happened around 226 am near the Outrigger hotel. Police say the man was driving a 2008 Kawasaki GX 6R headed south on route 14 when he lost control of the bike. 

    More >>

  • Seventh DOC officer arrested

    Seventh DOC officer arrested

    A seventh corrections is under arrest charged for his alleged part in the major contraband scheme at the prison. Corrections officer Shane Anthony Keokolo Cruz, 22, of Sinajana, is charged with Official Misconduct, Conspiracy and Promoting Major Prison Contraband. Details of his involvement in the alleged scheme have not yet been released.  Authorities say his arrest is part of the ongoing investigation with the Department of Corrections. The Mandana Drug Task Force made the ar...More >>
    A seventh corrections is under arrest charged for his alleged part in the major contraband scheme at the prison. Corrections officer Shane Anthony Keokolo Cruz, 22, of Sinajana, is charged with Official Misconduct, Conspiracy and Promoting Major Prison Contraband. Details of his involvement in the alleged scheme have not yet been released.  Authorities say his arrest is part of the ongoing investigation with the Department of Corrections. The Mandana Drug Task Force made the ar...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly