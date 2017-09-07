GW, Tiyan report flooded hallways

The torrential downpour Friday morning led to flooding at two island high schools. Deputy superintendent Erika Cruz confirmed that both George Washington High School and Tiyan High School reported flooded hallways and classrooms.

KUAM viewers share their pics from aroumd the island of this morning's rainfall pic.twitter.com/GQT7Aw8lKl — KUAM News (@kuamnews) September 7, 2017

Cruz said classes in flooded areas have been relocated to other parts of the school.

Meanwhile employees have been sweeping out water from flooded areas. There has been no request to cancel classes and school administration continue to work alongside DOE maintenance crews to mitigate the issue while ensuring the safety of students and employees.