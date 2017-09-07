Motorcyclist killed in Tumon crash

A man, 35, is dead after a serious motorcycle crash in Tumon early Friday. It happened around 2:26 am near the Outrigger hotel. Police say the man was driving a 2008 Kawasaki GX 6R headed south on route 14 when he lost control of the bike. GPD Highway patrol investigators determined the man ran off the roadway hitting the curb and climbed the sidewalk before he crashed into a fire hydrant.

He was pronounced dead at Guam Memorial Hospital just before 3am after suffering head trauma and skull fractures. The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say an autopsy will be performed to determine his exact cause of death.