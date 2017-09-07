Seventh DOC officer arrested

A seventh corrections is under arrest charged for his alleged part in the major contraband scheme at the prison. Corrections officer Shane Anthony Keokolo Cruz, 22, of Sinajana, is charged with Official Misconduct, Conspiracy and Promoting Major Prison Contraband.

Details of his involvement in the alleged scheme have not yet been released.

Authorities say his arrest is part of the ongoing investigation with the Department of Corrections. The Mandana Drug Task Force made the arrest.